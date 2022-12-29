Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €27.29 ($29.03) and last traded at €27.39 ($29.14). Approximately 219,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.82 ($29.60).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Aixtron Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.