Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.37. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,199 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

