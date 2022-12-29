Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.12

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.12 and last traded at $50.93, with a volume of 3504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $71,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,324,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,472,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,946.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $71,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,324,561.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,889,333 shares of company stock valued at $81,432,096. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.