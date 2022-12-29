Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.41

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 95101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

