Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.22

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$18.22 and last traded at C$18.22, with a volume of 9192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Eight Capital cut their target price on Algoma Central to C$15.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Algoma Central Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$688.36 million and a P/E ratio of 7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

Algoma Central Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

