Algorand (ALGO) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $45.86 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00067398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00054999 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023850 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003978 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,360,144,849 coins and its circulating supply is 7,137,946,719 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

