Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000979 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $38.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00055849 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007680 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003711 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,360,110,727 coins and its circulating supply is 7,137,912,597 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

