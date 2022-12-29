All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 759 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Capital Southwest worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 8.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.08. 1,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,566. The firm has a market cap of $504.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.13. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.81 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 47.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

