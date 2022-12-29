All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.3% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,739,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 66,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 146,323 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,507. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.79.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

