All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 95,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 85,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,067. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%.

