All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $613,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after buying an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,913,000 after buying an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,874,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.57. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 168.25%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.