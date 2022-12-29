All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $483,000 Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $11.26. 124,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,474. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $15.00.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.