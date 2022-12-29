All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 63,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

NYSE ACRE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.05%.

Several research firms have commented on ACRE. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

