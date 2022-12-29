All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $2.85 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 59,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,280. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95.

