Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 2,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,287,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Allakos Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $676.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.25. Analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,332,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,642,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $25,215,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 184.0% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,148,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,000 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,058,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

