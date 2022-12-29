Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 59.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Allegion by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $104.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $133.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average is $101.29.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.