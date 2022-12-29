Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 59.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 61.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $104.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average is $101.29. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $133.52.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

