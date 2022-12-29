AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AFB opened at $10.41 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 53,586 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

