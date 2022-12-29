AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:AFB opened at $10.41 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.