Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Trading Down 17.7%

Shares of Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Rating) fell 17.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Allied Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Allied Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.