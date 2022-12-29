Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $76.48 million and approximately $493,590.44 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.32 or 0.01494488 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008150 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00017380 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00032454 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.18 or 0.01722358 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000954 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars.

