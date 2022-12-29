Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

