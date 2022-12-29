Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 465.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 116,814 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $109.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,911. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

