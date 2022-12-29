Alphastar Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,198 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 132,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 64,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 82,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

