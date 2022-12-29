Alphastar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 47,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,782. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

