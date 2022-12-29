Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,573. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.