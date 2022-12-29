Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after buying an additional 357,413 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.36. 8,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

