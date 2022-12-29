Alphastar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,525,000 after buying an additional 2,060,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,966,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after buying an additional 1,184,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,457,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,303,000 after buying an additional 851,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 352,453 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,886,000 after purchasing an additional 620,876 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.43. 19,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,117. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

