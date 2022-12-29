Alphastar Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.47. 25,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,324,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

