Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 21,101 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,101 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 55,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $351.45. 40,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,795,994. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.97 and a 200 day moving average of $358.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

