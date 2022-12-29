Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 33,856 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,856 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.0% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,220,000 after buying an additional 3,809,484 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,260 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after purchasing an additional 801,560 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,496,000 after purchasing an additional 779,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,631,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.29. 4,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,024. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $50.86.

