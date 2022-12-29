Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Decreased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,129 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,586,000 after purchasing an additional 546,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

