Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Down 1.8%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 3,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 184,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $702.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $33,488.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $33,488.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,488.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $176,252.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

