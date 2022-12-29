Ameren Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ameren alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.52. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

