Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $69.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE AMRC opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.63. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $1,851,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 55.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 176,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

