American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,078 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

AXP stock opened at $144.01 on Thursday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

