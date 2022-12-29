Analog Century Management LP Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Analog Century Management LP decreased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Fabrinet comprises 3.4% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Analog Century Management LP owned about 0.18% of Fabrinet worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 18.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 378,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,924,000 after buying an additional 58,523 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.63. 545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,504. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $655.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Fabrinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

