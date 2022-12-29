Analysts Set Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) PT at $32.50

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:COLD opened at $28.09 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 44.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 549,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 69,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

