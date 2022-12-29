Analysts Set SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target at $59.80

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.8 %

SEIC stock opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,100 shares of company stock worth $2,036,235. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after buying an additional 968,459 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,895,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1,344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 318,626 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after buying an additional 260,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

