Analysts Set St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) PT at $1,474.14

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,474.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STJPF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded St. James’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,040 ($12.55) to GBX 1,020 ($12.31) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,673 ($20.19) to GBX 1,549 ($18.69) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,365 ($16.47) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

St. James's Place Stock Performance

STJPF opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

St. James's Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

