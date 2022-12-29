Analyzing B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) & M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC)

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares B Communications and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.73 billion 0.21 $39.93 million $0.26 20.46 M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A -$1.99 million N/A N/A

B Communications has higher revenue and earnings than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications 1.11% 6.95% 0.60% M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -138.07% 8.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares B Communications and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.6% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for B Communications and M3-Brigade Acquisition II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

B Communications has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B Communications beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet access and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services. It is also involved in the installation, operation, and maintenance of equipment and systems in the field of cellular communications; and marketing of equipment. In addition, the company provides international communication, network endpoint, and ICT solutions; and digital multi-channel tv broadcasting services to subscriptions over satellite and over the internet, as well as value-added services to subscribers. B Communications Ltd was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd in March 2010. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

