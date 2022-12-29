Analyzing Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Vintage Wine Estates’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $12.06 billion 4.16 $2.25 billion N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates $293.77 million 0.64 -$570,000.00 -0.03 -100.97

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vintage Wine Estates has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates -0.76% 7.53% 3.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pernod Ricard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pernod Ricard and Vintage Wine Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vintage Wine Estates 0 3 2 0 2.40

Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus price target of 5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.02%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Pernod Ricard on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pernod Ricard

(Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P. Wiser's, Jacob's Creek, Jameson, Jefferson's, Kahlúa, Kenwood, KI NO BI, Lillet, Long John, L'Orbe, Lot No. 40, Malfy, Malibu, Martell, Method & Madness, Midleton Very Rare, Minttu, Monkey 47, Mumm, Olmeca, Ostoya, Passport Scotch, Pastis 51, Pernod, Perrier-Jouët, Plymouth Gin, Powers, Rabbit Hole, Ramazzotti, Redbreast, Ricard, Royal Salute, Royal Stag, Scapa, Seagram's Gin, Secret Speyside, Smooth Ambler, Something Special, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Suze, The Glenlivet, TX, Wyborowa, and Ysios. It also provides non-alcoholic beverages under the brands Ceder's, Suze Tonic 0%, Cinzano Spritz 0%, Pacific, Campo Viejo Sparkling 0%, and Jacob's Creek Unvined. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Vintage Wine Estates

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.