ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Up to $39.18

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.18, but opened at $40.88. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $40.86, with a volume of 258 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on ANIP. HC Wainwright began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.
