ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Up to $39.18

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.18, but opened at $40.88. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $40.86, with a volume of 258 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANIP. HC Wainwright began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

