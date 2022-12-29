Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Gap Down to $21.85

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.85, but opened at $21.15. Annaly Capital Management shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 15,073 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.46%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

