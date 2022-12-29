Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AON were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $38,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AON by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.00.

Shares of AON opened at $299.51 on Thursday. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

