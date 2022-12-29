Apollo Currency Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.02 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and $743,460.84 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00067139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00054958 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00024084 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003930 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

