Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $691,739.38 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00065545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00056143 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007730 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003722 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

