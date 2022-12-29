Ardor (ARDR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.96 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0672 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $67.18 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00067221 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00055926 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000986 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00024624 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007953 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003901 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000122 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
