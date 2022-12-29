Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 1,012 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,357,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

