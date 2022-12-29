Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PACK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ranpak during the first quarter worth $98,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 91,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of PACK opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Insider Activity at Ranpak

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Alicia M. Tranen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

