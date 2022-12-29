Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 8,349 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the software company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

ADBE opened at $328.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.62. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $578.99.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

